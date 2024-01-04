Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Update

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Cooper-Standard Stock Performance
NYSE CPS opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $22.74.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $736.04 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.
Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPS
Cooper-Standard Company Profile
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cooper-Standard
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.