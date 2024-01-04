Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Update

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

NYSE CPS opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $736.04 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 510,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,265 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPS

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.