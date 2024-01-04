Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $13.17.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.
