Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Short Interest Update

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on CRBG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toscafund Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,060,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 97.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 376,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,794,000 after buying an additional 344,900 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

