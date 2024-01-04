Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Short Interest Up 6.5% in December

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 345,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of CXT opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. Crane NXT has a 12-month low of $34.97 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane NXT will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane NXT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

In related news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crane NXT news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane NXT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

