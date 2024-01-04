Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $3.19.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
