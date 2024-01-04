Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $3.19.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 270,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.