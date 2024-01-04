Critical Review: Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) & Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Southside Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group $45.10 million 1.23 $8.96 million $1.87 6.49 Southside Bancshares $293.84 million 3.20 $105.02 million $3.11 10.01

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bank of the James Financial Group and Southside Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Southside Bancshares has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.65%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group 17.04% 16.67% 0.90% Southside Bancshares 25.54% 13.13% 1.26%

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services, including safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, treasury management, and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

