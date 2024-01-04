Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of CPIX opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.91.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.17%.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
