Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in Republic Services by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 9.6% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $163.72 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.92. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.