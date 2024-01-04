Dakota Wealth Management Has $842,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.90.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $258.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.69 and its 200-day moving average is $242.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

