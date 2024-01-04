Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $222.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.16.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

