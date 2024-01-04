Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

VB opened at $206.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.16 and a 200-day moving average of $196.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

