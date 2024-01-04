Dakota Wealth Management Sells 151 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2105 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

