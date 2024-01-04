Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Short Interest Down 9.3% in December

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $274,578.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,122,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMA. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the third quarter worth $6,467,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the third quarter worth $2,157,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,129,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 806,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

About Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

NYSE DMA opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.12. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52.

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

