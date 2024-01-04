Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,349 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,808 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $17,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Devon Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 710,811 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 104,716 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

