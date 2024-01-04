DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $131.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,660,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,274,541,000 after acquiring an additional 557,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,096,967,000 after acquiring an additional 274,915 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,517,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $120.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.37. DexCom has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

