Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Shares of DCBO opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,107.03 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97. Docebo has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.03 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 30.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 60.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

