DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance
NYSE DSL opened at $12.21 on Thursday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
