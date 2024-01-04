DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

NYSE DSL opened at $12.21 on Thursday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,893,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,094,000 after purchasing an additional 224,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,551,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,094,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 44,944 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 739,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 683,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

