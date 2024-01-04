Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.33 and a beta of 1.10. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.8% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

