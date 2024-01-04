DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $7.95

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.95, but opened at $8.13. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 97,030 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 3,530.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 16.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

