Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $30.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dropbox

Dropbox Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DBX stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. Research analysts expect that Dropbox will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $196,489.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $660,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,297,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,973,000 after buying an additional 651,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dropbox by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,468,000 after buying an additional 4,005,004 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Dropbox by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,013,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,715,000 after buying an additional 490,484 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,418,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,327,000 after buying an additional 227,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.