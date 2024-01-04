Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Down 6.1%

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $212.97 and last traded at $213.07. 282,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 561,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUOL. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $207,262.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,222.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.57, for a total value of $1,465,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,553.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $207,262.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,222.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,888 shares of company stock valued at $62,422,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

