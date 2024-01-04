Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Short Interest Up 10.9% in December

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 7,680,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,134,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,116,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,773,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,134,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,116,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,773,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $2,793,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 900,429 shares in the company, valued at $25,932,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,639,876 shares of company stock valued at $218,108,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 32.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $11,549,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $9,861,000.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 775.75, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.43. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

