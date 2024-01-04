Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Dynatronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

