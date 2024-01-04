Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 12,016 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 170,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,077,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,914,000 after purchasing an additional 161,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,096,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

