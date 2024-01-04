Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 6,365 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,611 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

