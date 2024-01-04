Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

EIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

NYSE:EIX opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.88. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

