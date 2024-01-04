Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.09. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Educational Development during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

