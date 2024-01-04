Elm Partners Management LLC Purchases 18,618 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.