Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERJ. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.
Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Embraer will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
