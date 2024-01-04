Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERJ. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Embraer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Embraer

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Embraer Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.4% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 63,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 19.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 4.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Embraer will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.