Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enservco by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enservco by 852.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

