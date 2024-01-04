Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.18.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
