Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Barclays

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ETR. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

NYSE ETR opened at $103.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.78. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Entergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Entergy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

