Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $14,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.98 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

