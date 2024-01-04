Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Equifax by 24.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Equifax by 58.2% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,788,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,686,000 after buying an additional 657,999 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Equifax by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 100.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 8.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $233.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.59. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $252.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

