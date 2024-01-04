Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Essent Group stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Essent Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

