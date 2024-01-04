Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Update

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $242.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $252.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.29.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

