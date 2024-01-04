ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,605 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

