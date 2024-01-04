Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.25

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 80257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 558,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,317,090.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 53,641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,471 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after acquiring an additional 338,021 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Exelixis by 63,553.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 130,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Exelixis by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

