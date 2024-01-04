Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,121.44 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $575.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,185.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,062.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $928.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $985.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,869 shares of company stock valued at $21,076,961 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

