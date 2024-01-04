Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.97.

Shares of FITB opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 52.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 91,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 123,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 116,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

