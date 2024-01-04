Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 358 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,101,052,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $693,829,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $471.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $364.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $380.53 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $456.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.