Financial Contrast: Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) vs. Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY)

Moncler and Wacoal are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Moncler shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Wacoal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Moncler pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Wacoal pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Moncler pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wacoal pays out -45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wacoal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moncler 0 0 0 0 N/A Wacoal 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Moncler and Wacoal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Moncler and Wacoal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moncler N/A N/A N/A Wacoal -5.32% -4.61% -3.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moncler and Wacoal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 145.52 Wacoal $1.40 billion 1.03 -$13.14 million ($6.02) -19.68

Moncler has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wacoal. Wacoal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Moncler beats Wacoal on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments. It offers intimate apparel mainly women's foundation wear, lingerie, nightwear and children's underwear; and outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories. The company also engages in the restaurant, cultural and service-related businesses; and manufacture and sale of mannequins and fixtures, interior design work, and other textile-related businesses. It offers products through department stores, general merchandisers, and other general retailers in Japan, as well as directly managed retail stores, E-commerce websites, and distributors in Japan and internationally. Wacoal Holdings Corp. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

