Financial Management Network Inc. Buys 92 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,326,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of META opened at $344.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $361.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

