FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after buying an additional 3,246,806 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $465.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $105.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

