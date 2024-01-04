FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.1% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on META shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $344.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $361.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

