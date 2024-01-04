FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,462,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 69.6% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

