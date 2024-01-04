FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,922 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 71.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

