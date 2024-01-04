FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $91.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average is $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.71.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

