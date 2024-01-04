FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 433 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,230,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 792,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,363,000 after purchasing an additional 450,352 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $164.34 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.70. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

