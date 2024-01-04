FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.61.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

