First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1,040.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 57 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,401.31 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,528.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,427.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,379.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FCNCA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

